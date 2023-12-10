Fahad’s one-point regret

More Sports
International Master (IM) Fahad Rahman wasted another opportunity to earn his first Grand Master (GM) norm when he lost to Indonesia's IM Setyaki Azarya Jodi in the ninth and final round of Hanoi Grandmasters Chess in Vietnam yesterday.

Fahad, who was leading the tournament with eight points, needed a win over Azarya to earn the GM norm but he ended up losing that opportunity for the fourth time in his career.

"He could have drawn the game but he tried to win the match and lost it," said international arbitrator Haroon Ur Rashid

The Bangladeshi IM had earlier missed the GM norm by a narrow margin in tournaments in India, Iran and Vietnam.

