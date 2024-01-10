Coaches clueless as rifle shooters ‘break down’ too

Mirroring the disappointing performance of Bangladesh's pistoleers the day before, the rifle shooters failed to fulfil expectations during the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta yesterday.

With the hope of a final-round berth riding on them, all two Bangladesh teams dwelled around the middle of a 30-team table of 10m air rifle mixed team event.

The pair of Shaira Arefin and Robiul Islam finished 14th, having shot a 625.3 – which was 3.1 points less than their Iranian counterparts who finished eighth but ended up progressing into the six-team final as one of two teams from both India and China had to withdraw from the final round despite having qualified.

Bangladesh's second team, formed by Jafirah Chowdhury and Arnab Sharar, finished 22nd with a score of 620.3.

The Bangladesh coaching staff, however, "had an expectation" that one team from Bangladesh would qualify for the final round.

"Shaira and Robiul did make a good start, continuing to the second and penultimate series, but both of them failed to carry the momentum in the third and final series," said assistant coach Golam Shafiuddin Khan Shiplu.

"It was not possible to recover from that poor performance.

"The shooters are breaking down in the competition despite their good show in the training session. We can't find any reasons behind their breakdown in the competition," added the former national shooter, hoping that the rifle shooters would bounce back in the 10m air rifle events today.