Bonna narrowly misses out on semifinals spot

Archer Bonna Akter narrowly missed the semifinal berth of women's compound individual event of Asian Archery Championship after suffering a 144-143 defeat to Victoriya Lyan of Kazakhstan in the event's quarterfinal in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Bonna, who beat India's Aditi Gopichand 146-145 in pre-quarterfinal, led the way against Victoriya till the first six arrows before losing the momentum in the next three arrows. Once having trailed by two points, she never recovered from the deficit in the last six shots and had to be eliminated from the quarterfinal.

Bangladesh men's recurve team were also eliminated from the quarterfinals after losing 6-2 set points against strong South Korea. Men's team comprising Sagor Islam, Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ruman Sana had before defeated Mongolia 6-0 in pre-quarterfinal, a stage from where Bangladesh women's recurve team also suffered an identical 6-2 defeat to Malaysia.

In men's recurve individual event, Hakim Ahmed Rubel lost to Indian Tarundeep Rai 6-4 set points to be eliminated.

Bangladesh will now compete in the recurve events of the continental qualifying tournament of Paris 2024 Olympic Games from November 11 to 12.