Bob Beamon's 'jump of the century' Olympic gold sells for $441,000

US athlete Bob Beamon competes in the men's long jump event at the Mexico Olympic Games, on October 18, 1968. It was long the long jump of the century and it's still an Olympic record, but Beamon is going to part with the gold medal he won at the Mexico-1968 Olympics, after a historic leap of 8.90 m. The madel will be auctioned on February 1, 2024, in New York at Christie's, which estimates its value at between $400,000 and $600,000. Photo: AFP

US long jumper Bob Beamon parted with the Olympic gold medal he won at the 1968 Mexico City summer games leaping 29 feet -- the standing Olympic record -- for $441,000 on Thursday.

"It's time for me to pass it on," the 77-year-old told AFP, ahead of the award's auction by Christie's on Thursday in New York.

Beamon's historic leap -- technically at 8.9 meters, or 29 feet and 2 1/4 inches -- shattered the previous record by nearly 22 inches. It remained a world record until the 1991 Tokyo World Championships, and still stands as the top Olympic jump.

Amid a growing sports memorabilia market, the experts at Christie's had valued it between $400,000 and $600,000.

"The auction was an excellent way to showcase the medal, but also to preserve the memories of it," Beamon told AFP, adding he hoped it would go to a buyer who "understands the significance of athletic achievement."

Christie's declined to say who had won the medal, which attracted a hammer price of $350,000 -- before taxes and auction house fees.

Beamon said he still remembers the "extraordinary day" that was October 18, 1968, after almost missing the games due to overstepping two of his qualifying jumps.

But "that day... everything was perfect for me. The wind was perfect. The weather when I jumped was perfect," he recalled. "It rained right after I jumped."

"I made a couple of mistakes in the preliminaries and I wanted to make sure that in the finals, I would get a fair jump, a legal jump," he said.

"But to my surprise, it was not only a jump, but it was an incredible moment in history."