Bangladesh cruise into semifinals

Bangladesh cruised into the semifinals of the U-18 Men's Asian Cup hockey tournament with a 5-2 win against China in their third group match in Dazhou, China on Sunday.

Bangladesh had started their campaign with a 3-0 win against Hong Kong before thrashing Sri Lanka 13-0.

With three wins out of three, Moududur Rahman Shuvo's charges sit on top of Pool A, followed by Pakistan who have a game in hand.

Ismail Hosen bagged a brace while Jony Islam, Bishal Ahmed and Amit Hasan scored a goal apiece for the boys in red and green.

Two goals came in the first quarter, two in the third quarter and one in the final quarter. Four out of the five goals were from open play while the other came from a penalty corner.

China pulled one back in the third quarter and another one in the final quarter.

Bangladesh will face favourites Pakistan in the last match of group stage on Tuesday, a match that will decide the group winners and potential opponents in the semifinals.