Archers Rubel, Bonna advance to pre-quarters in Bangkok

Archer Hakim Ahmed Rubel moved into the pre-quarterfinals of Recurve individual event of Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok on Tuesday, beating Bhutanese Dorji Lam by 6-0 set points in the 1/16 round.

Like Rubel, Bonna Akter also moved into the pre-quarterfinals of women's compound individual event with a 144-142 win over Amparo Amaya.

Come Wednesday, both Rubel and Bonna will take on their Indian counterparts, Tarundeep Rai and Aditi Gopichand, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ruman Sana and Mohammad Sagar Islam were eliminated from the 1/16 round after losing 6-0 to Jonathan Ebbinghans of Philippines and 6-5 to Woo Seok Lee of South Korea, respectively.

In women's recurve individual events, Diya Siddique, Shima Akter Shimu and Monir Akter also suffered elimination following their defeats to Kazakhstan's Medina Murat, Alua Mukhtarkhanov and Japan's Satsuki Noda, respectively, in the round of 1/24.