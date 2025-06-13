Archers to leave for Singapore tomorrow for Asian Cup Stage-II tournament

A 14-member Bangladeshi archery contingent is set to depart for Singapore on Saturday to compete in the 2025 Asian Cup Stage-II tournament, scheduled to be held from June 15 to 20, a Bangladesh Archery Federation press release said on Friday.

The team, comprising 11 archers, will compete in both recurve and compound events.

Abdur Rahman Alif, Ram Krishna Saha, Rakib Mia and Sagor Islam will compete in the recurve team and individual events, while Monir Akter will take part in the recurve individual events only.

In the compound division, Himu Bacchar, Newaz Ahmed Rakib, and Sohel Rana will participate in the men's events, while Bonna Akter, Pushpita Jamal, and Kulsum Akter Moni will take part in the women's compound events.