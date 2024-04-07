Abahanil fall to Mariners again

Mariners had a third consecutive victory over Abahani this season during their meeting on Sunday. Photo: BHF

Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club returned to the title race of Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League after beating title-aspirants Abahani 2-1 in their Super Six encounter at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

It was Mariners' second win against the Sky Blues inside four days as the defending champions had beaten the Dhanmondi outfit by the same margin four days ago. Overall, it was the third consecutive victory for Mariners against Abahani, with their 3-0 win in the final of the Club Cup the first of the season.

With the crucial victory, Mariners (28) have gone level on points with Abahani and Usha KC, who beat Ajax SC 2-1 in the other match yesterday.

Mohammedan lead the table with 32 points from 13 matches. Mohammedan, Mariners and Abahani have three matches each left, which will be held after the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation.

Mariners went ahead with Shohanur Rahman Sabuj converting a penalty corner in the 20th minute after forward Abed Uddin forcefully earned a penalty corner while Fazle Hossain Rabby doubled the margin from a penalty stroke in the 26th minute.

Indian recruit Sheshe Gowad reduced the margin from a penalty corner in the 33rd minute but the rest of the efforts were not good enough for Abahani in their bid to exact revenge and minimising the gap with leaders Mohammedan.

Smarting from a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Mariners on Saturday, Usha managed to return to winning ways by notching up a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Ajax, with Indian recruit Ishrat Ikidar netting both goals after Jasman Nunda gave Ajax a 12th-minute lead.