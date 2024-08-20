Young Bangladesh footballers pay tribute to Sayed, Mugdho in Nepal

Mirajul Islam celebrates his goal with teammates wearing a t-shirt with a glowing tribute to the martyrs of the student-led people's movement. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh's young footballers dedicated their first goal against Sri Lanka in their first match of the SAFF U-20 Championship in Kathmandu today to the martyrs of the student protesters, who laid down their lives during the recent quota movement which eventually culminated in the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-government.

Mirajul Islam scored the opening goal of the game in the 17th minute of the match, and soon pulled on a t-shirt over his jersey with the words: "In memory of Mughdho and Abu Sayed; Remember the fight and the bloodshed for our country."

Piash Ahmed Nova later scored a second goal late in the second half to wrap a comfortable victory for the young Bangladesh team, who picked this occasion to pay their respects to the fallen.

Sayed and Mir Mugdho were two of the earliest martyrs of the movement, allegedly killed by rubber bullets fired by the police, in Rangpur and Dhaka, respectively.

Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, was shot from close distance by police during the protests on July 16. The picture of Syaed standing resolutely with his arms wide open, and only holding a stick, has since become synonymous with the rebellion that ultimately unseated the Awami League government on August 5.

Mughdho, a student of Bangladesh University of Professionals in Dhaka, was also fatally shot while distributing water bottles to fellow protesters on assisting fellow protesters, on July 18.

The selfless nature of Mugdho has been hailed across Bangladesh and all over the world, fuelling further to the protests.