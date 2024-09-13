Yamal wants to become a Barcelona 'legend'

Football
PHOTO: REUTERS

Spain's teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal said Thursday in a televised interview that he hopes "never" to leave Barcelona because he wants to be "a legend" at the club.

Yamal made his Barcelona debut aged 15 in April 2023 and burst into the limelight last season, becoming a key player for the Catalan giants.

"I hope I never leave (Barcelona), I want to be a legend at Barca," the 17-year-old replied on the hit show 'El Hormiguero' on Spanish private television Antena 3.

The winger, who turned 17 in July, played a key role for his country as Spain triumphed at Euro 2024 for a record fourth time, becoming the youngest ever footballer to play and score in the competition's history.

At Barca, he is the most exciting youth academy player, which has even earned him comparisons with another La Masia graduate Lionel Messi.

"To be compared to the best in history is incredible and that means you're doing something right but I try to be me and be remembered for myself," said Yamal.

"It will be very difficult to get to that (Messi's career achievement), so I hope I will be remembered for being Lamine Yamal," he said.

The teenager said he felt he was coping with the fame gained from his great Euro performances which included a stunning goal in the semi-final win over France.

"From a young age, at clubs like Barca they prepare you as psychologists. They have been preparing me since I was a child. I'm looking forward to the future," he said.

"Since the European Championship, everyone is happier, people are more smiling. It was a dream."

