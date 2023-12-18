Where to watch Champions League 2023/24 Round of 16 draw

The Champions League trophy at the UEFA headquarters in Switzerland. Photo: Champions League's official twitter account File

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw will take place today in Nyon, Switzerland at 5:00 pm Bangladesh time.

The name of the teams, how the teams were seeded and where can the fans watch it – The Daily Star answers all such questions about the draw and more.

Which teams are in the draw?

The draw features the 16 teams that advanced from the group stage – the champions and runners-ups of eight groups.

Group winners (seeded): Arsenal (ENG), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Bayern Munich (GER), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Manchester City (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group runners-up (unseeded): FC Copenhagen (DEN), Inter Milan (ITA), Lazio (ITA), RB Leipzig (GER), Napoli (ITA), Paris Saint Germain (FRA), FC Porto (POR), PSV Eindhoven (NED)﻿

How does the draw work?

The group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded. Seeded teams are drawn against unseeded teams.

Teams from the same country can't be drawn together.

Clubs cannot face opponents they met during the group stage.

Where to watch?

Sony Sports 2 will telecast the draw and it will also be streamed live on UEFA.com.

When will the round of 16 games take place?

The round of 16 will be played over the course of four weeks next year. The first leg matches will be played on February 13, 14, 20 and 21. The second leg matches will be played on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.