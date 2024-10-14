Voters seek committed organisers in BFF polls

With the much-hyped Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) elections set to take place on October 26, a total of 57 individuals have bought 62 nomination papers to vie for the 21-member executive committee.

Out of 133 total voters, majority are new as only 47 delegates have retained their voting rights this time. Interestingly, majority of the voters are from districts, divisions and clubs -- 67 from districts and divisions, 52 from clubs -- while only 14 voters are from universities, coaches' association, referees' association and women's sports association.

Ten of the incumbent committee members are set to contest again in this year's elections.

When asked what type of BFF executive committee they want, Faridpur District Football Association delegate-cum-general secretary Abul Kashem Bhola said, "I don't want leaders who keep football confined to Dhaka, instead I want to cast my vote for those who will take football to the district level and revive football tournaments like Sher-e-Bangla Cup, Suhrawardi Cup and school football."

"We are not happy with the way football was run in the last 16 years but the important thing is that If candidates buy votes with money, then we will not get proper leadership," said former footballer Bhola, who became BFF delegate for the first time.

"We need to take care of district football but for that we need financial help from BFF and the government. So, we will only consider those who will commit to take care of district football," said Barishal Divisional Football Association president Asaduzzman Khasru, who is going to cast his vote for the third time.

Bangladesh Championship League outfit Wari Club's delegate Kabir Uddin said, "If an individual is not good, then nothing good is expected of him. We also want football at every level, whether it is in Dhaka or in districts. I want to cast my vote for those who are willing to spend money for the development of football instead of taking money from football."

First Division Football League outfit Jatrabari KC's delegate Mobarak Hossain said, "I was a footballer and cast my vote for Kazi Salahuddin for the love towards him but he could not uplift football like he did during his playing career. This time, I will cast my vote for those who have been involved with football for a long time."

Second Division Football League outfit Kallol Sangha delegate Mohammad Salahuddin said, "Instead of political identity, I want to choose those who have keen interest in football."

Third division football league outfit Skylark FC delegate Rokibul Islam said, "The regime of Kazi Salahuddin was a mixed one with leagues held irregularly but the performance of the national team went downwards. I think a competitive election can elect a responsible committee and I want to cast my vote for those who want betterment of the country's football."