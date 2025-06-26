Vinicius, Mbappe have to defend: Real Madrid's Alonso

New Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso warned his team's stars including Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday that they must all pitch in defensively.

Last season under Carlo Ancelotti Los Blancos failed to win a major trophy and the Italian was at times exasperated with his forward line's unwillingness to work hard enough for the sake of the team as a whole.

"What I am certain of is that we need and want everyone to defend -- the 11 players on the pitch have to be involved defensively," Alonso told a news conference ahead of Madrid's Club World Cup clash against RB Salzburg.

"They have to get close together, they have to know how we want to press, and without that, things will be very complicated.

"Vini, Jude (Bellingham), Fede (Valverde), Kylian, those up front, the defence has to push forward too."

Ancelotti said last season that he was not concerned if Mbappe pressed or not and wanted the striker to focus on goalscoring.

The 26-year-old netted 43 goals across all competitions in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu after his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid face Austrian side Salzburg in Philadelphia on Thursday, looking to seal top spot in their final Group H match, but will be without Mbappe.

The French superstar was not named as part of the squad to take on Salzburg as he continues his recovery from a stomach bug.

Mbappe missed the team's first two matches but returned to training on Wednesday.

"I was happy to see him on the (training) pitch, it was the first day he's got his boots back on and has been running, he's doing well, but not enough to play tomorrow with the level that we need," said Alonso.

"He said it himself when we spoke after training, he prefers to be ready for the last 16, he's in the recovery process, he wasn't perfect for tomorrow."

In Madrid's second match, a 3-1 win over Mexican side Pachuca, Brazilian forward Rodrygo was left on the bench, amid speculation he could depart the club this summer.

However Alonso said the Brazilian was still a valuable member of the team.

"He's doing well, he's enthusiastic, it was a technical decision (to bench him) the other day, but Rodrygo is still an important player, we will need him in this Club World Cup," said Alonso.

"He's a special player and he will have a big role at this tournament."