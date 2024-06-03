Football
AFP, London
Mon Jun 3, 2024 07:01 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 07:05 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Vinicius Jr named Champions League player of the season

AFP, London
Mon Jun 3, 2024 07:01 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 07:05 PM
PHOTO: AFP

Vinicius Junior was Monday named by UEFA chiefs as Champions League player of the season after spearheading Real Madrid to European glory, with teammate Jude Bellingham picking up the young player award.

Brazilian forward Vinicius scored six goals and made five assists in Real's victorious campaign, including the second in the 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on Saturday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Victory meant Real were crowned European champions for a record-extending 15th time.

"I'm very happy to be able to win another Champions League with this club, which has given me so much," 23-year-old Vinicius said.

England midfielder Bellingham was named as the Champions League young player of the season after his dazzling first campaign with the Spanish giants.

The 20-year-old scored four goals and provided five assists in the Champions League for Real, who also won the Spanish league title.

"I can't put it into words," he said. "It's the best night of my life. It's got to be up there in terms of the perfect season."

Related topic:
Vinicius JrChampions LeagueReal Madridfootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kroos bows out in style as Champions League record holder

1d ago

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Interesting facts

2d ago

Madrid's 'greedy' Bellingham ready for dream Champions League final

4d ago

In pictures: Real Madrid's 15th Champions League triumph

1d ago
Real Madrid aiming for 15th Champions League title

Real Madrid against the world!

3d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সাময়িক বন্ধ’ বেনজীরের সাভানা ইকো রিসোর্ট

রিসোর্টের বুকিং ম্যানেজার মো. সাব্বির দ্যা ডেইলি স্টারকে এ নিশ্চিত করে বলেন, কর্তৃপক্ষের নির্দেশে বন্ধ রাখা হয়েছে৷

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ইসলামী ব্যাংকের লকার থেকে স্বর্ণের গহনা গায়েব: ৪ জনের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification