Wed May 29, 2024 09:14 PM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 09:17 PM

Vincent Kompany named as new Bayern Munich coach

Wed May 29, 2024 09:14 PM Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 09:17 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Bayern Munich have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new manager on a deal until June 2027 after the Belgian parted ways with Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.

"We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent's ambition to explore new opportunities," Burnley said in a statement.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: "We all at the club agree that Vincent Kompany is the right coach for FC Bayern and are very much looking forward to working with him."

Related topic:
Vincent KompanyBayern Munichfootball
