USA to face Brazil in Copa America warm-up

The United States will take on five-time world champions Brazil in a warm-up friendly ahead of the Copa America, US Soccer confirmed on Tuesday.

The June 12 fixture will take place at Orlando's Camping World Stadium in Florida as the two teams prepare for the Copa, which is being held in the United States from June 20 to July 14.

"Getting the opportunity to play against Brazil is special. When you talk about wanting to challenge ourselves against the best teams in the world, you can't ask for much better than Brazil," US men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said.

The US kick off their Copa America campaign against Bolivia in Dallas on June 23.

Brazil open their tournament at Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium on June 24.

This year's Copa America -- South American football's regional championship -- is being staged entirely in the United States and has been expanded to 16 teams to include six teams from the CONCACAF region