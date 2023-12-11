Football
AFP, Berlin
Mon Dec 11, 2023 09:43 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 09:52 PM

Football

UEFA fines Bayern, threatens to ban fans

AFP, Berlin
Mon Dec 11, 2023 09:43 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 09:52 PM
Photo: Reuters

UEFA has fined Bayern Munich and threatened to ban fans from upcoming away fixtures due to supporter behaviour in European competitions.

Bayern issued a statement on Monday saying the six-time Champions League winners have been penalised for the "use of prohibited fireworks and pyrotechnics and the throwing of objects from the FC Bayern fan block at Champions League matches".

While the penalty relates to several matches, it was handed down "in particular" due to fan conduct "at the away match at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen" which Bayern won 2-1 in October.

In addition to a 40,000-euro ($43,000) fine, Bayern has been given a suspended ban on purchasing tickets in the away block for its next European game.

The ban is suspended for two years, meaning it will come into effect with further fan misconduct.

As a result of the suspended ban, Bayern issued an "urgent appeal" to fans on Monday "to refrain from using pyrotechnics in the stadium in future and to desist from any further misconduct".

"All travelling (away) Bayern fans would be affected by the consequences".

Bayern, who qualified for the knockout stages first in their group, travel to face Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Man United, who lost 4-3 in Munich in September, need to beat the German champions and hope for other results to go their way to stay in the competition.

Related topic:
Bayern MunichUCLThomas Tuchel
