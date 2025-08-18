U-23s eye right combination in first Bahrain friendly

The Bangladesh U-23 football team is looking forward to crafting the right combination and building team chemistry ahead of next month's U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, as they face their Bahraini counterparts in the first of two friendly matches in Bahrain today.

The match will be held behind closed doors at 9:00 pm (Bangladesh time) at the BFA Football Field.

With the ambition of achieving good results in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Vietnam, the team has been sent abroad for the first time for a solid preparation by playing two friendly matches against strong Bahraini opponents. However, head coach Saiful Bari Titu will not have access to Italy-based Fahamedul Islam and England-based Cuba Mitchell, who are expected to join the Vietnam-bound squad later.

Titu, who also serves as the technical director of the Bangladesh Football Federation, will nevertheless have the opportunity to assess two more overseas players -- Zayyan Hakim and Tanil Salik -- alongside the remaining 22 players, which include six current national players with experience in the Bangladesh Premier League.

The squad will play their first preparation match following just three days of training in Bahrain. The head coach believes that facing the hosts presents a valuable opportunity, as Bahrain are considered a strong side, comparable to hosts Vietnam. Vietnam will host the group-stage matches that also include Bangladesh, Yemen, and Singapore.

"It is a big opportunity for us. We want to build the right combination and team chemistry by playing two matches against the Bahrain U-23 side because our main aim is to test the strength of every department," said Titu in a video message sent by the BFF.

"If we are tested intensively, then we will learn from these matches, and that will help us in the U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers," added Titu. He also noted that midfielder Sheikh Morsalin is likely to miss today's match following an injury sustained during his club's encounter in the AFC Challenge League.

National team defender Rimon Hossain mentioned that the players have been trying to adapt to the weather conditions in Bahrain, which are similar to those in Bangladesh, though the humidity is higher.

"I think this squad is a better one because it is comprised of players from the Bangladesh Premier League. So, we are hopeful of having a good preparation in Bahrain," said the Bashundhara Kings defender.

According to assistant coach Atiqur Rahman Meshu, the players focused on activation, build-up, and finishing in the attacking third during yesterday's training session, before being briefed about their opponents in the afternoon.