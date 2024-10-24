Football
Star Sports Report
Thu Oct 24, 2024 12:14 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 12:21 AM

Football

U-17s bounce back in Asian Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh U-17 players celebrate their victory against Philippines. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh revived their AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with a 1-0 win against Philippines in Phnom Penh on Wednesday night.

Shafiq Rahman scored the only goal of the game from a free-kick in the 18th minute after Arham Islam was brought down outside the box.

Bangladesh could have conceded an early goal though as goalkeeper Alif Rahman had committed a foul inside the box in the 15th minute, but then saved the spot-kick to deny Philippines the lead.

Alif made a few more stunning saves to earn Bangladesh their first points after making a disastrous start to the campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Cambodia.

The boys in red and green, who are in third position on the five-team group, will play their next match against Macau on Friday.

