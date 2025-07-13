Trishna seals 3-2 win in feisty encounter against Nepal

Trishna Rani Sarkar scored with the last kick of the match deep into stoppage time as Bangladesh edged Nepal 3-2 in a feisty encounter of the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Sunday.

Trishna Rani, younger sister of former national team forward Krishna Rani, turned home Umehla Marma's low cross to send the hosts to the top of the four-team tournament with two wins from two matches.

Bangladesh, the defending champions, had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Sinha Jahan Shikha and Mosammat Sagorika. Shikha had opened the scoring in the 14th minute, smashing home a goalline clearance before Sagorika, the joint-top scorer of the competition with four goals, doubled the lead with a placing shot following a double-save by the Nepal goalkeeper.

Mosammat Sagorika was involved in a tussle with an opposition player, earning both red cards. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

However, the hosts lost the momentum after the break following a red card to Sagorika and a Nepal player following a full-blown scuffle in the 56th minute.

A couple of substitutions by coach Peter Butler, including that of captain Afeida Khandaker, also played a part in conceding the momentum to Nepal as Anisha Rai pulled one back from a spot-kick in the 77th minute before Meena Deuba placed home a low cross from Purnima Rai in the 86th minute, catching Bangladesh's high-line defence off-guard in a quick counter-attack.

There were more opportunities coming for both teams but it was Trishna, who wasted a couple of chances after coming on early in the second half, who made the difference with the winning goal in the 12th minute of stoppage time.