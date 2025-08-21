Football
Tk 2.25 lakh stolen from footballer Sagorika’s home in Thakurgaon

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Tk 2.25 lakh was allegedly stolen from the house of national women's footballer Mosammat Sagorika at Bolidara Rangatungi village in Ranishankoil upazila of Thakurgaon early Friday.

Her father, Liton, lodged a complaint with Ranishankoil Police Station on Monday.

According to police, unidentified miscreants broke the lock of a room in the house around 2:00am and took away the cash.

Earlier that day, Liton had returned a leased plot of land to its owner and received Tk 2.25 lakh in cash, which he kept inside the house.

On the night of the incident, Sagorika was away from home while Liton and his wife stayed in a nearby room with their cattle, fearing possible theft.

"I got the news from my parents over the phone as I was not at home that day," Sagorika told this correspondent.

Ranishankoil Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arshedul Haque said an investigation is underway but no arrests have been made yet.

Related topic:
Mosammat SagorikaBangladesh Women's Football Team
