Titu’s U-23s fly for Bahrain camp tomorrow

After training for almost two weeks in Dhaka, Bangladesh U-23 football team are set to leave for Bahrain tomorrow morning for a 12-day training camp and two practice matches against their Bahraini counterparts as part of preparation for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

It is the first time that Bangladesh U-23 team are going for an overseas training and practice matches ahead of an AFC competition as Bangladesh Football Federation desires to strengthen the pipeline for the senior team, who are scheduled to play against Hong Kong in home and away matches of Asian Cup Qualifiers in October.

Three Abahani players joined the camp on Wednesday after their AFC Challenge League commitment while four players from Bashundhara Kings -- Rimon Hossain, Mojibur Rahman Jony, Mehedi Hasan Srabon and Cuba Mitchell -- are supposed to join the 25-member camp from Qatar.

Asked about possible target for the Qualifiers in Vietnam, BFF's technical director and under-23 team's coach Saiful Bari Titu said that they would be able to ascertain that after the Bahrain tour.