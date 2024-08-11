Tipu doubts progress despite leadership change calls

Although there is a growing sentiment for change within the country's sports community following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amidst widespread student protests, former Bangladesh football captain and coach Golam Sarwar Tipu believes that merely changing leadership won't lead to any real progress in the nation's sports.

Since the Awami League government came to power in 2009, most sports federations have been led by organisers affiliated with the party, sidelining those with differing views. After the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, many organisers -- particularly those who had been marginalized and denied opportunities for the past 15 years -- have called for new leadership in various sports federations.

Despite this, Tipu remains pessimistic about the future of sports in Bangladesh.

"No change in leadership will bring any real change to Bangladesh's sports because we are a nation of betrayers and immoral people. Two days later, they will call for another change," Tipu told The Daily Star on Tuesday. "Unless we change our mentality and become more humane, this shift in leadership will not bring any real change to the sports community.

"One person will leave, and another will take their place at the helm of different federations… Those who are now vocal are well-known because we've seen them in the past. It would be different if these changes happened naturally, but change by seizing an opportunity is another matter. I don't know if this will bring any real improvement," Tipu reiterated.

The former national defender emphasised the need for changes in sports infrastructure, budgeting, and the election processes of various federations if Bangladesh truly wants to see its sports progress.

"If there are free and fair elections in sports, some changes may come, as organisers will be motivated to work or develop their respective disciplines in order to be re-elected," remarked Tipu, adding that the sports budget is insufficient to drive evolution.

"I've heard for a long time that Bangladesh participates in the Olympics to gain experience, and this goes on; whereas India has been winning medals in various disciplines at the Olympics for the last four editions."

Tipu also addressed the inadequate facilities in football, reflecting a lack of proper planning and concern from the relevant authorities.

"Renovation work at Bangabandhu National Stadium has been ongoing for the last three years, with no urgency or accountability to complete it. The football federation has to search for venues to hold competitions.

"The women footballers have been practicing on artificial turf, which causes muscle damage. But how can the authorities understand the need for natural grounds for these young girls? So, I don't see any change coming," he concluded.