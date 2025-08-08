‘They’re a breath of fresh air’: Butler heaps praise on Trishna & Co

Forward Trishna Rani Sarkar lines up a shot during her hattrick haul as Bangladesh thrash Timor-Leste 8-0 in in their second Group H match of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Friday. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh stormed to an emphatic 8-0 victory over Timor-Leste in their second match of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Laos on Friday to top Group H, thanks to a hattrick from Trishna Rani Sarkar.

Following a confident 3-1 win over hosts Laos in their opening game, expectations were high for an easy outing against Timor-Leste, especially after their 9-0 loss to South Korea. However, the opening quarter-hour posed a surprising challenge for Peter Butler's side.

The physically dominant and determined Timor-Leste side managed to unsettle Bangladesh early on, threatening to score twice -- first denied by a sharp save from Swarna Rani Mandal, and then by a goalline clearance from Joynob Bibi Rita.

"We were a little bit sloppy in the first 10 minutes," Butler admitted after the game. "But I told the girls not to chase goals -- to focus on creating chances, to be patient, and the goals would come. I'm delighted with their response. They're a breath of fresh air."

The breakthrough came in the 20th minute through Sinha Jahan Shikha, after which Bangladesh settled into their rhythm and took complete control of the match. Interestingly, the first three goals came from corners -- an area that clearly paid off.

"We got a bit lucky with Shanti Mardi's goal that went straight in, but you make your own luck in football," Butler said. "Shikha was excellent today -- her performance stood out."

With confidence growing, Bangladesh's technical superiority soon overwhelmed Timor-Leste, as the goals kept flowing and the players showcased precise passing, smart positioning, and well-rehearsed movements.

Apart from Trishna's treble and one each from Shikha and Shanti, goals also came from Mosammat Sagorika, Nabiran Khatun and Munki Akter.

Despite the dominant scoreline, Butler remains focused on the bigger challenge ahead -- a crucial tie against on Sunday against group favourites South Korea, who however labored to a 1-0 win against Laos in the second match of the day. That result meant Bangladesh edged South Korea to the top spot on more goals scored as both teams have a positive goal-difference of 10 after two matches each.

The Bangladesh coach, however, was wary of the challenge expected from the Koreans.

"We experimented a lot during the SAFF tournament, but this is a completely different level," Butler noted. "Korea are a polished outfit with great quality. On paper, we're not in their league. They've spent millions and millions in development."

"We've got everything to play for. We'll give our best shot," the Englishman said. Regardless of the result, we must learn lessons and continue doing things the right way."