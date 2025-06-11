From the streets to the stands: Football reclaims Bangladeshi hearts

When was the last time you saw more than 21000 people packed into a stadium for a Bangladesh football match? When did fans last beg for tickets, attempt to break through gates, and prompt an army intervention?

All of this happened, not for a final, not even a semifinal, but during an AFC Asian Cup Qualifier as Bangladesh hosted Singapore at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Hours before kickoff, our newsroom was abuzz. Not just for coverage, but because the excitement was infectious. This wasn't a decisive clash. Singapore, ranked 161st in FIFA rankings, 22 places ahead of Bangladesh, aren't a regional powerhouse but the energy in the stadium said otherwise; it felt like a national moment.

From early morning, fans gathered in droves. Over 18,000 tickets were sold out, and thousands more waited outside, desperate to get in. Some tried to breach the gates. The army was deployed, baton charges followed. But it wasn't chaos, it was passion. Passion long stifled, now pouring out.

This resurgence didn't happen overnight.

In March, Bangladesh held India to a gritty 0–0 draw. That match also marked the debut of Premier League midfielder Hamza Choudhury in a Bangladesh shirt -- a moment that sparked pride and a fresh wave of national interest.

Fans began donning jerseys with Hamza's name. The hashtag #HamzaForBD trended across social media. Then, on June 2, Hamza scored on his home debut in a 2–0 win over Bhutan. More than just a goal, it ignited belief.

Football in Bangladesh had never died. It lived quietly -- in alleyways, school fields, and rural tournaments. Until now.

Hamza brought more than talent. He brought dignity. He spoke Bangla, embraced his roots, and played with heart. For a generation raised on European football, he became a bridge between aspiration and identity. He is not alone. Canada-based Shamit Shome and Italy-based Fahamedul Islam have also joined the national side. But the real comeback didn't happen on the pitch, it happened in the stands. Fans are returning. Not only for desired results, but for hope.

For years, cricket has been the undisputed national obsession. ODI wins were celebrated in every home. Even Test draws made headlines. But recently, the excitement has dimmed. A 3–0 T20I series loss away to Pakistan passed with little reaction. A 2–1 T20I series defeat at the hands of the UAE before that barely made waves until the series was lost.

In contrast, football is rising. A win over Bhutan in a FIFA friendly sparked widespread online joy. Hamza's arrival felt like a national celebration. And on Tuesday, over 21,000-plus fans filled the stadium, while countless more watched on open-air screens and TVs across the country.

Cricket may still hold the structure and the funds. But football is reclaiming the heart.

It's not polished. It's not perfect. But it's real. Football lives in the streets, in schoolyards, under borrowed projectors, and in patched-up boots. Cricket rose to the corporate box. Football stayed with the people. And now, it has returned to centre stage.

The burden of responsibility now shifts.

The Bangladesh Football Federation must act to reform, invest, and build. The government must move beyond nostalgia. The media must offer consistent coverage, not seasonal attention. And sponsors must recognise: the crowd is no longer waiting, it's already here.

Most importantly, we must continue to show up. Not just when we win, but whenever our team plays with fight and pride.

We may or may not qualify for the Asian Cup but we've started remembering how to be proud of our football again.

And if we hold on to that feeling, football won't need to come back. It will already be home.