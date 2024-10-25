Ten Hag bemoans United's lack of 'killing' instinct

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted his team lacked a "killing" instinct in their Europa League 1-1 draw at Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Joshua Zirkzee teed up Christian Eriksen to blast United ahead after 15 minutes from the edge of the area in Istanbul.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana made a superb double-save to parry two Youssef En-Nesyri headers to protect their lead at half-time.

It was wiped out, however, within four minutes of the restart as sloppy defending allowed En-Nesyri to head in Allan Saint-Maximin's inviting cross.

A point leaves United languishing in 21st spot in the 36-team table and they have now gone a full calendar year without winning a European game.

"We have to win and we get again in the position to win, but we have to be killing (the opponent off) more," said Ten Hag. "We let the opponent get away with the point."

Former Man Utd boss Mourinho, now in charge of the Turkish side, was sent-off for protesting too vigorously when French referee Clement Turpin turned down a penalty appeal.

"He (the referee) told me something incredible. He could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline," said Mourinho.

"I congratulate him because it is incredible his peripheral vision. During the game, 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on the bench and my behaviour. That is why he is one of the best referees in the world."