Stoppage-time Fernandes penalty earns Man Utd dramatic win over Burnley

A 95th-minute penalty from captain Bruno Fernandes earned Manchester United a thrilling 3-2 victory over promoted Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Looking to quickly forget their humiliating League Cup exit at fourth-tier Grimsby, United started well in front of an expectant Old Trafford crowd, the dominant hosts taking a deserved lead through a Josh Cullen own goal in the 27th minute.

United's wastefulness in front of goal proved costly, however, as Burnley levelled early in the second half through Lyle Foster, only for Bryan Mbeumo to restore the home side's less than two minutes later.

Another goalkeeping error by Altay Bayindirallowed Jaidon Anthony to draw Burnley level in the 67th minute before Fernandes stepped up to convert from the spot after VAR had noticed a foul on Amad Diallo to save United's blushes.

"It is three points, if you look at the game we should solve it in the first half but we are fighting to the last minute because of things we over complicate," United manager Ruben Amorim said.

"Look at the first half, we have so many chances to score. You feel you can control the game. But one throw-in, one set piece. I shook my head, because sometimes football is like this."

Even so early in the season, United were facing a mini-crisis ahead of Burnley's visit, having failed to win either of their opening two league matches before the embarrassing loss to Grimsby.

Ruben Amorim said in his programme notes, totalling a meagre 95 words, that he was a manager not best pleased with how things are going less than a year into the job.

In last season's campaign to forget, United's home form was damaging.

STRONG START

But the hosts, who had lost eight of their previous 13 league games at Old Trafford, started strongly against Burnley.

Mbeumo twice went close inside the first 15 minutes, before United were awarded a penalty for a foul on Mason Mount, only for VAR to overturn the decision.

The pressure paid off, however, when Casemiro's header came back off the crossbar before going in off Cullen.

Amad should have made it two in first-half stoppage time, before substitute Joshua Zirkzee, who replaced the injured Matheus Cunha, missed another golden chance.

The nerves set in after the break, as Foster was left all alone from Jacob Bruun Larsen's cross to level, only for Diogo Dalot to pick out new signing Mbeumo who netted his first league goal for United.

Bayindir, at fault for Arsenal's winner on the opening day of the campaign, then failed to deal with another set piece, parrying the ball out to Anthony who made no mistake from close range.

Big-money signing Benjamin Sesko was summoned from the bench, but the Slovenia striker was equally wasteful.

It appeared Old Trafford was set for more disappointment before VAR intervened, giving Fernandes the chance to make amends for his penalty miss at Fulham last week.

The skipper sent the ball into the bottom corner to spark wild celebrations, more out of relief than joy ahead of the international break.

"We now have two weeks with a lot of opportunities. This was a game we had to win, but we have a lot to do," Amorim said.