 Still no timeframe for Neymar return | The Daily Star
Home Sports Football
08:44 PM, March 30, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 08:47 PM, March 30, 2019

Still no timeframe for Neymar return

Share this with

Copy this link
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar. Photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said Saturday he didn't want to give a potential date for the injured Neymar's return to action, adding however that the Brazilian star was feeling good.

"Neymar is feeling good, no pain. But it's too early to talk about his comeback. We must be patient," said Tuchel.

"It's tough for me and even tougher for him. The sole solution is to be patient. He has some time to make his return. I don't want to tell you a date."

The 27-year-old Neymar was injured in the January 23 Cup match against Strasbourg, PSG saying at the time they expected him to be out for 10 weeks, until early April.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Football

Universe Boss' Gayle hits record 300 IPL sixes
Zidane praise for Man Utd's Pogba opens door to Real bid
‘I miss Cristiano in La Liga’
10 days is good enough: Day
Higuain retires from int'l duty

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.30)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.29)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.28)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.27)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.26)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.25)
    Top