Sri Lanka the only victors on a sorry day for SAFF nations

June 10, 2025 pitted most of the South Asian football teams against opponents from ASEAN nations on the second match day of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. We all know what transpired at the National Stadium in Dhaka, with Bangladesh narrowly losing to Singapore 2-1.

Unfortunately, similar fate befell most of the SAFF nations, except for Sri Lanka, who have suddenly become a force to reckon with following their wholesale naturalisation of foreign-based footballers. Here is a look at the results of the SAFF nations:

Group D: Sri Lanka 3-1 Chinese Taipei

Sri Lanka produced a sparkling display to defeat Chinese Taipei, a member of East Asian Football Federation, 3-1 in their Group D match on Tuesday.

The win meant Sri Lanka bounced back from their opening day defeat to Thailand in style while Chinese Taipei suffered a second consecutive loss.

Buoyed by their foreign-based players, the Sri Lankan Lions took the lead in the 49th minute when Dillon De Silva found Rajamohan, who controlled the ball with his left foot before finishing with his right.

The South Asian side doubled their tally in the 53rd minute after Wu Chun-Ching was dispossessed by De Silva, who finished with aplomb from inside the area.

Chinese Taipei were caught again five minutes later with Razeek combining with Anujan Rajendram in a swift move on the right before striking the ball off a rebound from Huang Tzu-Ming's clearance.

The East Asian side reduced the deficit in the 69th minute through Huang Wei-Chieh, who volleyed home Emilio Estevez's set-piece from close range but Sri Lanka held firm to take the points.

Group A: Timor-Leste 1-0 Maldives

Timor-Leste produced a dominant performance but in the end had to settle for a 1-0 win against Maldives in their Group A match on Tuesday.

The win saw Timor-Leste bounce back from the Matchday One disappointment of losing 1-0 to Tajikistan to pick up their first points of the campaign while Maldives suffered their second straight defeat.

Group B: Brunei Darussalam 2-1 Bhutan

Brunei Darussalam made home ground advantage count with a 2-1 win against Bhutan in their Group B tie on Tuesday.

The win took Brunei Darussalam ahead of Bhutan in the standings on three points with the South Asian side two adrift.

Brunei Darussalam went into the match with a point to prove after having lost their opener against Lebanon in March while Bhutan were looking to build on their goalless stalemate against Yemen.

Next up for Brunei Darussalam is a meeting with Yemen while Bhutan take on Lebanon, with both matches to take place on October 9.

Group C: Hong Kong 1-0 India

Hong Kong players celebrate their last-gasp win against India. Photo: AFC

Fernando's last-gasp penalty secured Hong Kong, another East Asian Football Federation member, a vital 1-0 win over India in their Group C match on Tuesday.

The win moved Hong Kong - who drew 0-0 with Singapore in their opening match back in March, to four points while India stayed rooted on one.

The South Asian side were left to rue missed chances after Vishal Kaith's foul on Michael Udebuluzor led to a Hong Kong penalty with Fernando converting from the spot in the first minute of added time to steal the win.

Group E: Myanmar 1-0 Pakistan

Myanmar notched a crucial victory after edging Pakistan 1-0 in Group E on Tuesday.

The victory was Myanmar's second, having opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat of Afghanistan in March.

Than Paing scored the all-important goal in the 42nd minute of the match.

Up next for Myanmar will be Syria in what promises to be a thriller while Pakistan will seek their first points against Afghanistan, with the matches to be played in October.

Group E: Afghanistan 0-1 Syria

Syria secured their second win in a row after edging Afghanistan, a former member of SAFF, 1-0 in their Group E match on Tuesday.

Syria - on six points - are level with Myanmar, who also defeated Pakistan 1-0 in their tie.

Playing at the neutral venue of Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium, Syria came into the tie having defeated Pakistan 2-0 in March, while Afghanistan fell to a 1-0 defeat against Myanmar on Matchday One.

Syria got off to a fast start, with veteran striker Omar Al Somah finding the back of the net in the sixth minute.

Afghanistan were unable to find a way back in the remaining minutes as Syria took the win.

Group F: Laos 2-1 Nepal

Laos revived their hopes with a 2-1 win over Nepal in Group F of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round on Tuesday.

The win moved the Southeast Asian side, who lost their opener 5-0 to Vietnam in March, to three points while Nepal suffered their second consecutive defeat.