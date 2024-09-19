Sparta shine, Bologna held in returns after decades

Sparta Prague and Bologna made their long-anticipated returns to the Champions League on Wednesday, each stepping back onto Europe's grandest stage after significant absences.

Sparta, competing in the tournament for the first time in 19 years, thrilled their home crowd with a dominant 3-0 victory over RB Salzburg, while Bologna, returning after nearly six decades, were held to a 0-0 draw by Shakhtar Donetsk, despite the visitors missing an early penalty.

At the epet Arena, Sparta grabbed an early lead that set the tone of the league-phase opener as home fans celebrated their team's first win in the tournament since 2003.

The hosts opened the scoring just two minutes in when Kaan Kairinen pounced on a loose ball after a great save by Salzburg's keeper Janis Blaswich to effortlessly slot home the rebound.

Victor Olantuji doubled the lead in the 42nd minute, firing in from a tight angle after a long ball from captain Filip Panak, before assisting Qazim Laci to make it 3-0 with a coolly struck finish after a blunder by the Austrian side's defence in the 58th.

Missed penalty costs Shakhtar

Meanwhile, at Renato Dall'Ara, the first half lacked excitement, but Bologna's fans relished the milestone occasion as they returned to Europe's elite club competition for the first time in almost 60 years.

The game was four minutes old when Heorhiy Sudakov's penalty was saved by Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski after Stefan Posch fouled Eguinaldo.

Despite an energetic start to the second half and a couple of impressive saves from Shakhtar keeper Dmytro Riznyk, neither team could make a breakthrough.