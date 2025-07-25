Football
Star Sports Desk
Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:23 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:29 PM

Spanish World Cup winner Xavi applied for India coaching job: reports

Xavi
Former Barcelona coach Xavi. Photo: Reuters

Spanish football star Xavi Hernandez wanted to coach India's national team, the country's football federation (AIFF) has confirmed. 

According to Times of India, the former Barcelona player and coach submitted an incomplete application via his personal email, missing key details like a contact number.

"It's correct that Xavi's name was there," AIFF national teams director Subrata Paul told TOI.

However, a board member admitted they couldn't seriously consider him due to budget limitations.

Xavi, who left Barcelona in May 2024, has previously shown interest in Indian football, citing the league's Spanish influence.

Related topic:
Xavi HernandezIndia football
