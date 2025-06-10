Shamit handed debut as Jamal, Sohel miss out

Bangladesh coach Javier Cabrera gave a maiden cap to Canada-based Shamit Shome in the starting XI of their crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore on Tuesday.

Shamit, the Cavalry FC midfielder, is one of three changes from the side that won a friendly 2-0 against Bhutan last week.

There are two changes in midfield, with captain Jamal Bhuiyan and veteran Sohel Rana making way for Shamit and Mohammad Ridoy.

Shakil Ahad Topu replaces Taaj Uddin on the right-back position as there is no change in attack and under the bar.

Bangladesh XI: Mitul Marma (GK), Tariq Kazi, Tapu Barman (c), Saad Uddin, Shakil Ahad, Hamza Choudhury, Shamit Shome, Mohammad Ridoy, Quazem Shah, Fahamedul, Rakib Hossain