Sanjida scores but loses to Sabina's Kickstart FC

Bangladesh football fans who were eagerly waiting for a face-off between Sanjida Akhter and Sabina Khatun in the Indian Women's League were left a little disappointed as Sabina entered the field in the 86th minute as substitute as her side Kickstart FC defeated Sanjida's East Bengal FC 3-1 in Kolkata today.

Sanjida scored the only goal for her side in the 48th minute of the match while goals from Aruna Baig, Sonia Marak and Karishma Shirvoikar gave Kickstart an easy win.

With the win, Sabina's Kickstart FC rose to third in the points-table while Sanjida's East Bengal are in sixth position.

Earlier, Sabina and Sanjida became the first Bangladeshi players to get picked in the Indian Women's League this season.