Football
Star Sports Report
Mon Feb 5, 2024 05:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 06:45 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Sanjida scores but loses to Sabina's Kickstart FC

Star Sports Report
Mon Feb 5, 2024 05:26 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 06:45 PM

Bangladesh football fans who were eagerly waiting for a face-off between Sanjida Akhter and Sabina Khatun in the Indian Women's League were left a little disappointed as Sabina entered the field in the 86th minute as substitute as her side Kickstart FC defeated Sanjida's East Bengal FC 3-1 in Kolkata today.

Sanjida scored the only goal for her side in the 48th minute of the match while goals from Aruna Baig, Sonia Marak and Karishma Shirvoikar gave Kickstart an easy win.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With the win, Sabina's Kickstart FC rose to third in the points-table while Sanjida's East Bengal are in sixth position.

Earlier, Sabina and Sanjida became the first Bangladeshi players to get picked in the Indian Women's League this season.

Related topic:
footballWomen's footballSanjida AkhterSabina Khatun
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Inter Milan's players celebrate

Inter beat Juve to take control of Serie A title tussle

12h ago

'Against their nature': When Brazil banned women from football

Women’s chance to beat Nepal

Mohammedan end Kings’ proud home record

1d ago

Bangladesh find Russia too tough to handle

পিএম
|বাংলাদেশ

সামরিক বাহিনী ও বিজিবিকে ধৈর্য ধরার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

মিয়ানমারে সরকারি বাহিনী ও বিদ্রোহীদের মধ্যে চলমান সংঘাতে ধৈর্য দেখানোর জন্য বাংলাদেশের সশস্ত্র বাহিনী ও বিজিবিকে নির্দেশ দিয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ড. ইউনূসের বিদেশ ভ্রমণে নিতে হবে আদালতের অনুমতি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification