Sanjida scores but loses to Sabina-less Kickstart FC

Bangladesh football fans who were eagerly waiting for a face-off between Sanjida Akhter and Sabina Khatun in the Indian Women's League were left disappointed as Sabina was not picked for the game by Kickstart FC, who defeated Sanjida's East Bengal FC 3-1 in Kolkata today.

Sanjida scored the only goal for her side in the 46th minute of the match while goals from Aruna Baig, Sonia Marak and Karishma Shirvoikar gave Kickstart an easy win.

Bangladesh captain Sabina, however, wasn't named in squad for the match.

With the win, Sabina's Kickstart FC rose to third in the points-table while Sanjida's East Bengal are in sixth position.

Earlier, Sabina and Sanjida became the first Bangladeshi players to get picked in the Indian Women's League.