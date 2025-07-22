Sagorika's redemption shines bright

After sitting out three matches due to suspension, Mosammat Sagorika returned with a vengeance – scoring all four goals in Bangladesh's emphatic 4-0 win over Nepal in the final SAFF U-20 Women's Championship match on Monday. It wasn't just a performance to secure the title; it was a statement of redemption.

The 17-year-old from Thakurgaon had been forced to watch from the sidelines after picking up a red card in the group-stage clash against Nepal on July 13. Those days were painful, but also fuelled a fire within her, she admitted after being adjudged the best player of the last match and also the tournament.

"Honestly, I feel really great – we've become champions," Sagorika said at the post-match press briefing, sitting beside her coach and her captain.

"I couldn't play in three matches in between, and that really hurt. I was determined to come back strong. It feels even better to be named the best player."

Sagorika and Umehla Marma celebrate. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Her desire to make amends was evident from the first whistle at the Bashundhara Kings Arena. A minute of silence for the victims of a tragic Air Force jet crash set a solemn tone, but Sagorika brought the crowd of 5,000 to life soon after. She netted her first goal in the 8th minute with a composed finish after rounding the Nepalese goalkeeper. Then, early in the second half, she unleashed a stunning strike after a pirouette to double the lead.

Her third goal – a delicate chip over the keeper – sealed her second hattrick of the tournament. But she wasn't done yet. In the 74th minute, she rifled in a powerful long-range effort to cap off a performance that will be remembered for years.

"I had it in my mind that if I play the final match, I'll give a good performance," Sagorika said. "My team supported me too, telling me, 'If you play the last match, you'll show everyone.' And I was able to do that."

Reflecting on her red card earlier in the tournament, she admitted, "I lost my temper during the game. I've learned from that – you can't lose your head. If I play more matches in the future, I'll make sure to keep calm.

Sagorika's performance earned her high praise from both the dug-outs, with the Bangladesh coach saying that she's knocking on the door of the senior side and the Nepal assistant coach calling her one of the best strikers to come out of this region in recent times.