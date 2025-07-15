Ronaldo's Al-Nassr gets Jorge Jesus as new coach

Football
Al-Nassr appointed Portuguese Jorge Jesus as coach on Monday, two months after he left their bitter Saudi Pro-League rivals Al-Hilal.

The 70-year-old won the domestic treble in his second stint with Riyadh-based Al-Hilal in the 2023-2024 season, but left the club in May after they lost in the AFC Champions League elite semifinals to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

"It's official Mr. Jorge Jesus is the new coach of Al-Nassr" the Saudi club posted on X.

The former Copa Libertadores winner with Brazil's Flamengo, who replaces Italian Stefano Pioli, has signed a one-year contract with Al-Nassr.

Nine-times Saudi champions Al-Nassr have extended the contract of 40-year-old five-times Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo until 2027.

