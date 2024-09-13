Football
Fri Sep 13, 2024 03:31 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 03:43 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Ronaldo first to garner billion-strong following on socials

Fri Sep 13, 2024 03:31 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 03:43 PM
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after their match against Scotland in Lisbon on September 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name in the annals of digital history as the Al Nassr superstar became the first person to surpass the monumental milestone of one billion followers across social media platforms.

At 39, Ronaldo reigns supreme on Instagram with the largest global fan base and shattered multiple records on YouTube with the launch of his channel, UR. Cristiano.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

Within just 90 minutes of his first video release on August 21, the channel amassed over one million subscribers, and in less than a week, soared to an unprecedented 50 million subscribers -- reportedly setting a platform record.

Read more

CR7: A GOAT whose hunger knows no bounds

A live counter on Ronaldo's YouTube page tracked the journey to his billion-strong following, a testament to his unmatched global influence.

Related topic:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kane says he aims to follow Ronaldo's path

6d ago

Ronaldo in Portugal squad for Nations League games

1w ago

Winning the Euros is like winning the World Cup: Ronaldo

1w ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia

1w ago

Bernardo Silva defends Ronaldo against critics

2m ago
খেলাপি ঋণ, ব্যাংক, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|অর্থনীতি

চীনের কাছে ঋণ পরিশোধের সময় বাড়ানো ও সুদ কমানোর আহ্বান

বর্তমানে, চীনা ঋণের সুদের হার দুই থেকে তিন শতাংশ এবং পরিশোধের সময়কাল ২০ বছর।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

৫ আগস্টের ভাইরাল ভিডিও: লাশ পোড়ানোর ঘটনায় পুলিশ পরিদর্শক আরাফাত গ্রেপ্তার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification