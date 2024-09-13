Ronaldo first to garner billion-strong following on socials

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after their match against Scotland in Lisbon on September 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name in the annals of digital history as the Al Nassr superstar became the first person to surpass the monumental milestone of one billion followers across social media platforms.

At 39, Ronaldo reigns supreme on Instagram with the largest global fan base and shattered multiple records on YouTube with the launch of his channel, UR. Cristiano.

We've made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond. From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1… pic.twitter.com/kZKo803rJo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 12, 2024

Within just 90 minutes of his first video release on August 21, the channel amassed over one million subscribers, and in less than a week, soared to an unprecedented 50 million subscribers -- reportedly setting a platform record.

A live counter on Ronaldo's YouTube page tracked the journey to his billion-strong following, a testament to his unmatched global influence.