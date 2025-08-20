Football
AFP, Milan
Wed Aug 20, 2025 04:06 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 04:11 PM

Roma sign Leon Bailey on loan from Aston Villa

AS Roma have signed Jamaican international winger Leon Bailey on loan from Aston Villa, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Roma said that they have an option to make Bailey's one-year loan move permanent, reportedly for a fee of 22 million euros ($25.6 million, £19 million).

Bailey, 28, arrives in Italy after four years at Aston Villa, where he scored 22 goals in 144 appearances.

Now coached by Gian Piero Gasperini, Roma are aiming to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2018.

They host Bologna on Saturday in the opening round of fixtures in the 2025/26 Serie A season.

 

 

