Robson, Miguel strike to give Kings maiden victory over Mohun Bagan

One goal apiece from Brazilian duo Miguel Ferreira and Robson Robinho inspired Bashundhara Kings to a 2-1 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their AFC Cup fixture at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Tuesday.

A second win in four matches put the four-time Bangladesh Premier League champions on top of Group D standings with seven points, courtesy of the head-to-head record against the West Bengal side who also have seven points from four matches.

Kings put up an improved performance in front of their home crowd. Despite conceding a lead in the 17th minute when Liston Colaco netted home, Kings bounced back strong with strikes from Miguel and Robson in the 44th and 80th minutes respectively to give them their first win over Mohun Bagan.