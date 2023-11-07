Football
Sports Reporter
Tue Nov 7, 2023 10:01 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 10:10 PM

Most Viewed

Football
AFC Cup

Robson, Miguel strike to give Kings maiden victory over Mohun Bagan

Sports Reporter
Tue Nov 7, 2023 10:01 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 10:10 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

One goal apiece from Brazilian duo Miguel Ferreira and Robson Robinho inspired Bashundhara Kings to a 2-1 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their AFC Cup fixture at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Tuesday.

A second win in four matches put the four-time Bangladesh Premier League champions on top of Group D standings with seven points, courtesy of the head-to-head record against the West Bengal side who also have seven points from four matches.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kings put up an improved performance in front of their home crowd. Despite conceding a lead in the 17th minute when Liston Colaco netted home, Kings bounced back strong with strikes from Miguel and Robson in the 44th and 80th minutes respectively to give them their first win over Mohun Bagan. 

Related topic:
AFC CupBashundhara KingsBashundhara Kings vs Mohun BaganBashundhara Kings ArenaRobson Robinho
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Afghanistan coach full of praise for Bangladesh players

Abahani, Kings placed in separate groups

2w ago

Kings start AFC Cup mission at Maziya today

The end of the road for Kingsley in Bangladesh football?

2w ago

Visa delays put Kings’ Mohun Bagan clash in doubt

2w ago
নির্বাচন একতরফা করতে সরকার আবার গুম শুরু করেছে: রিজভী
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচন একতরফা করতে সরকার আবার গুম শুরু করেছে: রিজভী

‘টার্গেটই করা হয়েছে তরুণদের। যে তরুণরা আন্দোলন-সংগ্রামের ভ্যানগার্ড।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৮৯৫

২ ঘণ্টা আগে