Real Madrid set for new Champions League record in Kairat Almaty clash

Setting records in the Champions League is nothing new for Real Madrid. In fact, it has become the norm for the record 15-time winners of the competition.

However, in the upcoming edition of the Champions League, Xabi Alonso's men will need to set a different type of record just to play one fixture.

Real Madrid will have to travel the furthest any European club has ever gone in Champions League history for an away game, as they need to cover a staggering 6,411 km (3,984 miles) to face Kazakhstan's FC Kairat Almaty in the league phase of the new-format tournament.

While this will be a one-of-a-kind experience for Kairat Almaty -- who are set to become only the second club from Kazakhstan to appear in the Champions League after FC Astana in 2015/16 -- it will be a gruelling journey for Kylian Mbappe and Co.

There are no direct flights from Madrid to Almaty. Including transit time, Real Madrid will need to make a 12-hour journey to reach Kazakhstan's largest city.

However, it is Kairat Almaty who will set the ultimate travel record in the tournament's history when they visit Lisbon to face Sporting CP of Portugal. That trip will span nearly 6,900 km -- the longest distance ever undertaken by a team in Champions League history.

To play that match, Kairat Almaty will spend almost a full day on a plane, as both the outbound and return flights exceed 12 hours. Logistical planning will also be a major challenge for UEFA.

Alongside Sporting CP and Real Madrid, Kairat Almaty will also face Arsenal, Inter Milan, Olympiacos, and Copenhagen, making some of the longest trips in their historic Champions League debut.