Real Madrid oppose Barca's LaLiga game in Miami, urge UEFA, FIFA to block it

Real Madrid on Tuesday denounced plans to stage a LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami, warning the proposal could undermine football's competitive balance and vowing to petition global governing bodies to block the move.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Monday approved the December 20 fixture at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which could become the first LaLiga match held abroad and the first European league fixture staged in the United States.

"Real Madrid wish to express to its members, supporters and football fans in general its firm rejection of the proposal," the club said in a statement, revealing they have already urged FIFA, UEFA and Spain's Higher Sports Council (CSD) to intervene.

The club accused the RFEF of making its decision "without informing or consulting the clubs participating in the competition" and argued that staging the match in Miami "violates the essential principle of territorial reciprocity" in home-and-away league formats.

Real further stated that the move would "alter the competitive balance" and grant "an unfair sporting advantage" to the clubs involved.

The club also warned that approving the proposal could compromise sporting integrity and "set an unacceptable precedent," insisting any change of this nature should require "the express and unanimous agreement of all the clubs participating in the competition".

The plan still requires approval from UEFA, US Soccer, CONCACAF and ultimately FIFA before LaLiga President Javier Tebas can realise his long-held ambition of taking Spanish football to the U.S.