Real, Bayern, Inter, and Sociedad qualify for CL last 16

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrate scoring goals for their respective clubs in their Champions League matches on Wednesday night. Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Real Sociedad all qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to spare on Wednesday.

They join holders Manchester City and RB Leipzig, both of whom secured their progress on Tuesday, in clinching spots in the knockout phase.

Record 14-time winners Real Madrid swanned into the Champions League last 16 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Braga to maintain their 100 percent record.

Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes were on target for the Spanish giants, who sealed progress from Group C even without rested top goalscorer Jude Bellingham.

Brazilian wingers Vinicius and Rodrygo have been criticised for their lack of goals this season and both responded with classy finishes to help send their team through after Diaz opened the scoring.

Madrid have four wins from four games, leading the group on 12 points ahead of Napoli, second on seven after a 1-1 draw with bottom team Union Berlin.

"I'm very happy, it was a perfect game, three goals and we didn't let any in," Rodrygo told Movistar.

"I am very happy for my goal, my assist, the win and qualification, which is the most important thing."

Los Blancos goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga suffered an injury in the warm-up, with Andriy Lunin stepping in to replace him.

The Ukrainian was immediately called into action, diving to his right to palm away Alvaro Djalo's penalty in the sixth minute.

Lucas Vazquez had pulled Cristian Borja down in the area, but the Portuguese side could not take advantage from the spot.

Kane at the double for Bayern

Harry Kane scored two goals in the final ten minutes to send Bayern Munich past Galatasaray 2-1, booking the home side a spot in the Champions League knockouts.

Bayern had won their past 16 Champions League group stage matches in a row, but with scores locked at 0-0 with ten minutes remaining, the run looked set to end.

Kane however had other ideas, heading in a Joshua Kimmich free-kick, to put his side in front.

The goal survived two offside checks but Kane was not done, scoring again with four minutes remaining, to seal the victory and bring his tally to a remarkable 19 in 15 in all competitions since joining from Tottenham in the summer.

Cedric Bakambu scored deep into injury time to give the visitors hope, but Bayern held on for a one-goal victory.

Galatasaray, who had fought valiantly at home, with Bayern's 3-1 win far less dominant than the scoreline suggested, again left empty handed, but can still qualify in the group with two games remaining.

"We expected a tough game after the away leg, but I thought we played better," Kane told DAZN after the game.

"We improved in the second half... overall we deserved to win and I'm happy we qualified."

Bayern lost Jamal Musiala late in the first half, the Germany forward signalling to the bench before limping from the field clutching his hamstring.

Kane said "unfortunately Jamal came off injured, hopefully it's not too bad."

Martinez continues to shine

Lautaro Martinez shot Inter Milan into the last 16 of the Champions League with the only goal in their 1-0 win at Salzburg, continuing his red-hot scoring form.

Argentina forward Martinez confidently fired home from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining at the Stadion Salzburg to secure passage to the knockout stage of Europe's top club tournament.

Simone Inzaghi's side sit second in Group D and cannot be caught by Salzburg who are seven points back in third with two games left to play.

Inter are second in Group D on 10 points, level with leaders Real Sociedad who earned a comfortable 3-1 win over Benfica in the other group fixture earlier on Wednesday and also secured a top-two finish with Inter's victory.

Inter will now do battle with Real Sociedad for the top spot and a theoretically easier draw in the next round.

"I'm very happy because we have a very difficult group but we did what we needed to do and we got through to the next round," said Martinez to Amazon Prime.

"There is a long way to go, we've still got two matches to see if we can finish top.

"I'm pleased with the way this team has developed, we've become a much more mature side in these sorts of matches."

Martinez has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season and was once again decisive for Inter, who also lead Serie A and look a good bet for another deep run in the Champions League after losing last season's final.