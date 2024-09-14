Football
REUTERS, SOUTHAMPTON
Sat Sep 14, 2024 07:39 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 07:44 PM

Rashford ends goal drought in Man United's 3-0 win over Southampton

Manchester United's defender Matthijs de Ligt celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League match against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on September 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

New signing Matthijs de Ligt grabbed his first goal for Manchester United while Marcus Rashford scored for the first time since March in a 3-0 Premier League victory at Southampton on Saturday after a shaky start to the season.

Alejandro Garnacho added a late goal for Erik ten Hag's side who started the day 14th in the standings after back-to-back losses. They now have six points from four matches while newly promoted Southampton remain without a point.

Southampton dominated early on but squandered a chance to take the lead in the 34th minute after United goalkeeper Andre Onana saved Cameron Archer's poor penalty, sparking an immediate shift in momentum at St Mary's Stadium.

A minute later, De Ligt headed in a sumptuous ball from Bruno Fernandes. Rashford, who had gone 13 games without a goal, then ended his drought with a diagonal shot from outside the 18-yard-box to the far corner in the 45th. The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when defender Jack Stephens was sent off for a high tackle on Garnacho.

Manchester United, English Premier League, football
