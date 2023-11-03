Rahmatganj come from behind to keep quarterfinals hopes alive

Rahmatganj MFS kept their Independence Cup's quarterfinal hopes alive when they came from behind to hand a 4-1 defeat to Bangladesh Air Force FT in their third and final group fixture in Munshiganj on Friday.

The outcome helped Rahmatganj level on points with second-placed Sheikh Russel KC in the four-team group, with equal four points and goal-difference, but the latter have played a game less. Rahmatganj will be banking on Abahani to defeat Sheikh Russell in Group B's final match on Saturday in order to progress into the knockout stage.

At Birshreshtha Shaheed Flight Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium, Jewel Mia gave a 32-minute lead to winless Air Force who, however, could only hold on to the lead for a minute.

After Murad Hossain levelled the margin, Samin Yasar gave Rahmatganj the lead at the stroke of halftime.

Samin again struck to widen the margin in the 55th minute before Air Force's Abbas Sattar was given marching order following his second yellow in the span of eight minutes. Rofiqul Islam went on to cap off the victory with a strike in stoppage time.