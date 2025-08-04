Football
PSV Eindhoven win Dutch Super Cup

Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat cup winners Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 on Sunday to take the Johan Cruyff Shield, the country's Super Cup.

American fullback Sergino Dest scored the winning goal in the 84th minute at the Philips Stadium, six minutes after an own goal by Eagles defender Gerrit Nauber had levelled the scores.

Go Ahead had led in the 35th minute when Mathis Suray turned home a low cross from left back Dean James.

Go Ahead Eagles won their first ever Dutch KNVB Cup in April, beating AZ Alkmaar 4-2 on penalties. PSV won last season's league title.

