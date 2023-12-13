PSG's Champions League survival hinges on Dortmund tie

PSG take on Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Wednesday in their final group-stage game with more than just Champions League survival hanging in the balance.

In Group F, the one that had all eyes on it when the draw was made, things could not be tighter as PSG, Newcastle and AC Milan all still have the chance to join already-qualified Dortmund in the knockout stages.

A win for PSG would ensure them not only of qualifying but of topping the group as they currently sit second with seven points, three behind Dortmund and two ahead of Newcastle and Milan.

In the return fixture on matchday one, PSG's campaign got off to a flyer when Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi's goals ensured a 2-0 win, giving them a better head-to-head record with the Germans should both sides finish the group level on points.

Since then, they have been up-and-down and a humiliating 4-1 away defeat to Newcastle and a 2-1 loss at Milan were backed up by a 1-1 draw on matchday five against the English outfit.

In the group's other game, Newcastle's first UCL appearance in 20 years could end early when they host seven-times winners Milan, with both sides on five points and needing victory to have any hope of qualifying.

Rafael Leao returns for Milan. The Portugal attacker has been out of action for the past month with a hamstring injury but Milan are confident their winger will be ready to start at St James' Park and repeat his mesmerising display against PSG from a month ago.

Milan will need the version of Leao which tore PSG to bits if they are to have any chance of progressing to the last 16 as a painful home loss to Borussia Dortmund in their most recent group fixture left qualification out of their hands.

Leao has scored four times and set up three more this season but has been criticised for lacklustre performances. His equaliser in the 2-1 home win over PSG was his first goal in the best part of two months.

"Criticism spurs me on, keep talking because I'll reply on the pitch," said Leao after the PSG win, which was the last time he found the net as he picked up his hamstring knock a few days later at Lecce.

After the Dortmund defeat which left Milan bottom of the group, as things stand, Milan must beat Newcastle, not an impossible task judging by the 4-1 thumping Eddie Howe's team took at Tottenham on Sunday, but also need group leaders Dortmund to beat PSG.

A 3-0 thrashing in Paris in October means that Milan have to finish on more points than PSG otherwise it's relegation to the Europa League or -- if they don't win in England -- elimination from all continental competition.