‘A proud moment for entire nation’: Chief Adviser congratulates Bangladesh women’s team

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus congratulated the Bangladesh women's football team that made history on Wednesday, securing qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time following a remarkable 2-1 win over a much higher-ranked Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

"This is not only the achievement of the Bangladesh women's football team, but it is a proud moment for the entire nation. This is a testament to our potential, talent, and indomitable spirit," the CA said in a congratulatory statement.

The Chief Adviser also hoped that this achievement would inspire the next generation and uplift the country's stature on the international stage in the coming days.

The crucial win significantly boosted Bangladesh's chances of progressing, but confirmation of their qualification only came later in the day, after Turkmenistan and Bahrain played out a 2-2 draw.

