Football
Star Sports Report
Wed Jul 2, 2025 11:09 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 12:15 AM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

‘A proud moment for entire nation’: Chief Adviser congratulates Bangladesh women’s team

Wed Jul 2, 2025 11:09 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 12:15 AM
Star Sports Report
Wed Jul 2, 2025 11:09 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 12:15 AM
PHOTO: COLLECTED

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus congratulated the Bangladesh women's football team that made history on Wednesday, securing qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time following a remarkable 2-1 win over a much higher-ranked Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

"This is not only the achievement of the Bangladesh women's football team, but it is a proud moment for the entire nation. This is a testament to our potential, talent, and indomitable spirit," the CA said in a congratulatory statement.  

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Chief Adviser also hoped that this achievement would inspire the next generation and uplift the country's stature on the international stage in the coming days.

The crucial win significantly boosted Bangladesh's chances of progressing, but confirmation of their qualification only came later in the day, after Turkmenistan and Bahrain played out a 2-2 draw.
 

Related topic:
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad YunusBangladesh women's footballafc women's asian cup 2026football
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Stop the 'game of massacre', UNFP tells FIFA boss

1d ago

Bangladesh ready for Myanmar test after dream start

1d ago

Fluminense stun Inter Milan to reach quarters

1d ago

Bangladesh women target gains in Jordan friendlies

2m ago
Aitana Bonmati

Spain's Bonmati hospitalised with viral meningitis days before Euro 2025

4d ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের সরকারি দোকান চালুর ভাবনা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে নতুন নয়

নিউইয়র্কের আসন্ন মেয়র নির্বাচনের প্রচারণায় কম আয়ের মানুষদের জন্য সরকারি মুদি দোকান খোলার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়েছেন ডেমোক্র্যাটিক পার্টির মনোনীত প্রার্থী জোহরান মামদানি। এ জন্য তিনি পেয়েছেন ‘কমিউনিস্ট’ তকমা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক সংসদ সদস্য নাঈমুর রহমান দুর্জয় গ্রেপ্তার

৩২ মিনিট আগে