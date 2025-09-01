Liverpool smash British transfer record for Isak

Liverpool have agreed a British record fee of £125 million to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle, with the deal set to be completed on a frantic final day of the summer transfer window.

The Sweden striker is understood to have arrived at the club's training ground on Monday, with a protracted saga nearing an end.

The Anfield club had a £110 million offer rejected last month and since then the 25-year-old has not trained with or played for Newcastle.

He is set to become Liverpool's eighth first-team signing of the summer window, marking the second time they have broken their own transfer record following the capture of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of £100 million, rising to £116m with add-ons.

Liverpool also swooped in for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi for £35m, taking their spending to a staggering £451.2m (excluding add-ons) -- the highest single-summer outlay in Premier League history. This makes them only the second English side to surpass the £400m mark in one window, after Chelsea's £401.2m spree in 2023.

Newcastle last week signed German international striker Nick Woltemade for a club record fee reported to be worth up to £69 million.

That paved the way for the potential departure of Isak, who scored 27 goals for Eddie Howe's team in all competitions last season.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe further strengthened his forward line with by bringing in Brentford forward Yoane Wissa for a deal worth £55m.

The DR Congo forward gives Newcatsle some assurance as he netted 19 times in the Premier League last season.

City get Donnarumma

Manchester City are on the verge of signing out-of-favour PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for £30.3m, with Ederson set to join Turkish side Fenerbahce. Ederson, 32, won six Premier League titles plus the Champions League and FA Cup after joining from Benfica for £35m but has been sidelined this season and will move to the Turkey for £12.1m.

United sign Lammens to sort goalkeeping troubles

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for £18.1m plus add-ons on a five-year deal. It brings to an end United's interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The move directly aims to sort out United goalkeeping troubles. Turkey's Altay Bayindir made errors in the league and last season's number one Andre Onana sparks little confidence and was at fault for a goal in their EFL Cup exit to League Two side Grimsby Town earlier this week.

Villa close in on loan deals for Sancho, Elliot

Aston Villa are close to signing season-long loan deals for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Liverpool's Harvey Elliot. United winger Sancho, turned down a move to Roma earlier in the window, while there was also strong interest from fellow Italian side Juventus but will now join English midfielder Elliott at Villa Park. Villa have also signed Sweden captain Victor Lindelof on a free transfer from Manchester United.