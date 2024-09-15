Pre-season limited to 5 weeks

The participating clubs in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have been given nearly a five-week period for pre-season preparation instead of the six weeks that most clubs sought, the decision by the board (BFF) in a first meeting for the 2024-25 season yesterday.

Consequently, the season is set to commence on October 11 with the one-off Challenge Cup match at Bashundhara Kings Arena, and it will be followed by the beginning of the Federation Cup and BPL on October 15 and 18, respectively.

Imrul Hasan, the BFF Professional League Management Committee Chairman and BFF vice-president, mentioned they have dropped two tournaments from the calendar due to the altered situation in the country.

"The changed scenario led us to backtrack from our previous promises to hold the Super Cup and Independence Cup [this year]," he said following the meeting at the BFF House, adding that only three venues – in Dhaka (Kings Arena), Cumilla and Mymensingh -- have been finalised, while remaining venues will be confirmed after discussions with district collectors and the National Sports Council (NSC).

The president of Bashundhara Kings further informed: "Though the meeting did not discuss the matter, there was an unofficial decision to name the Challenge Cup after legendary footballers in each edition. This time, however, we will name the Challenge Cup after July's martyrs."