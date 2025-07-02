Football
Wed Jul 2, 2025 01:13 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 01:33 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Porto parting ways with manager Anselmi after early Club World Cup exit

Wed Jul 2, 2025 01:13 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 01:33 PM
Wed Jul 2, 2025 01:13 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 01:33 PM

Porto are moving on from manager Martin Anselmi after their group-stage exit from the Club World Cup, the Portuguese club said late on Tuesday.

Porto, who hired the 39-year-old Argentine in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract, finished third behind Palmeiras and Inter Miami with just two points from the games in Group A.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Porto informs that it has started negotiations with coach Martin Anselmi for the termination of the sports employment contract that had been in force since January 2025," Porto said in a statement.

Porto finished third in the league last season, nine points behind champions Sporting.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের সরকারি দোকান চালুর ভাবনা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে নতুন নয়

নিউইয়র্কের আসন্ন মেয়র নির্বাচনের প্রচারণায় কম আয়ের মানুষদের জন্য সরকারি মুদি দোকান খোলার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়েছেন ডেমোক্র্যাটিক পার্টির মনোনীত প্রার্থী জোহরান মামদানি। এ জন্য তিনি পেয়েছেন ‘কমিউনিস্ট’ তকমা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক সংসদ সদস্য নাঈমুর রহমান দুর্জয় গ্রেপ্তার

৩২ মিনিট আগে